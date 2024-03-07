INAUGURAL "WELLIE" AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Wellness PR firm, Trent & Company, celebrates wellness in cultureNEW YORK, NY, US, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first of its kind celebration of wellness-infused creativity, Trent & Company, a PR firm devoted to the thriving world of well-being, has unveiled the winners of its inaugural "Wellie" Awards. This initiative marks a significant stride in recognizing exceptional contributions across literature, film, television, and various mediums that intricately weave wellness into our cultural tapestry.
The 2024 Wellie Awards have not only set the stage for a new era of accolades but have also elevated the discourse around well-being by shining a spotlight on diverse and impactful content.
This year's winners stand as beacons of inspiration, chosen for their ability to entertain, educate, and enrich our collective understanding of wellness.
Cinematic Triumph: "Barbie " wins top film to touch on wellness. Barbie encourages women to be resilient and strong under the weight of impossible expectations of being perfect. It’s a reminder that being you is enough, even for all the Kens out there.
TV Series Sensation: "Shrinking" elevates wellness storytelling. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist named Jimmy who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. If you were triggered by this show, you are not alone. This show covers numerous mental health issues, from anxiety and depression to trauma and identity crisis, that need attention and care. Seeking a professional is a courageous step.
Reality TV Revelation: "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" emerges as a wellness story. Down to Earth with Zac Efron takes us on a journey around the world with wellness expert, Darin Olien, that explores healthy and sustainable ways to live. From forms of hydration to detoxification to oxygenation, there are many different resources humans can harness from this Earth to better our lives and the planet for generations to come. What we do mentally, physically and spiritually all effect our health and wellbeing.
Documentary Discovery: "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" honored for wellness excellence. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones takes members around the world to investigate the diet and lifestyles of those living the longest lives. This documentary passes along the wisdom of eating wisely, moving naturally, connecting with others and having a purpose or outlook.
Novel Brilliance: "Wellness by Nathan Hill" takes home best wellness-focused book. Wellness by Nathan Hill are the stories we tell about our lives and our loves, and how we sustain relationships throughout time with compassionate optimism.
Memoir Magic: “Love Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth" chronicles a personal wellness odyssey. Love Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth by Pamela Anderson details her journey from small-town Canada to international fame. Building a safe and protective space brings you peace and fulfillment.
Celebrity Spotlight: "Beyonce" inspired us to look at our own well-being. Beyoncé is a singer and influential feminist encompassing self-reliance, sexual confidence, representation, and economic empowerment. She is also a powerful advocate for change through her public charity foundation, BeyGOOD.
Trent & Company is excited to celebrate and honor those who contribute to a culture of wellness, resilience, and positivity. By recognizing these outstanding works, the Wellie Awards aim to inspire and encourage creators to continue producing content that fosters a healthier and more balanced society.
