State leader presents appointment decision to procurators of Supreme People’s Procuracy

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng presented the decision to bestow the “Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuracy” title, the highest of the procuracy sector, upon five individuals on March 7.

Addressing the ceremony in Hà Nội, Thưởng said all the newly appointed persons, who are currently heads of different units at the Supreme People’s Procuracy (SPP), have a strong political mettle, good ethics, high specialised capacity, and rich experience.

He noted that the people’s procuracies exercise the right of public prosecution and control judicial activities. They are tasked with protecting law, human rights, citizens’ rights, the socialist regime, the State’s interests, along with the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals, thus helping ensure serious and consistent adherence to law.

Affirming the critically important role of the SPP procurators, the State leader asked them to keep making self-improvement; promote their political mettle; stay absolutely loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people; and uphold the revolutionary morality and professional ethics.

Each procurator needs to be deeply aware that any mistake could affect judicial activities, the reputation of the people’s procuracies, as well as people’s trust in law and justice, he went on.

The President also ordered the SPP procurators to actively engage in law building, the settlement of important and strategic issues of the procuracy sector, the building and rectification of the Party and units of the sector, along with the comprehensive development of the sector.

He expressed his belief that the newly appointed persons will continue upholding the procuracy sector’s glorious tradition and excellently fulfill their tasks to deserve the trust of the Party, State, people, and sector. – VNA/VNS