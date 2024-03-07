ECAC Member States prepare for the 13th ICAO Facilitation Panel meeting

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 16 January 2024 — The second meeting of the European Coordination Group on Facilitation placed a focus on the upcoming ICAO Facilitation Panel scheduled in Montreal from 26 February to 1 March 2024. Throughout the online discussions, participants exchanged information on the papers submitted by members and observers of the panel.

Group members considered the working and information papers that had been published under the first deadline for submissions to the Panel (29 December 2023). These papers covered a broad range of important ECAC matters in the facilitation field. Topics included crew visas, Advance Passenger Information/ Passenger Name Records (API/PNR), training and capacity building, assistance dogs, health provisions and quality assistance for PRMs.