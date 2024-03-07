Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,729 in the last 365 days.

ECAC Member States prepare for the 13th ICAO Facilitation Panel meeting

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 16 January 2024 — The second meeting of the European Coordination Group on Facilitation placed a focus on the upcoming ICAO Facilitation Panel scheduled in Montreal from 26 February to 1 March 2024. Throughout the online discussions, participants exchanged information on the papers submitted by members and observers of the panel.

Group members considered the working and information papers that had been published under the first deadline for submissions to the Panel (29 December 2023). These papers covered a broad range of important ECAC matters in the facilitation field. Topics included crew visas, Advance Passenger Information/ Passenger Name Records (API/PNR), training and capacity building, assistance dogs, health provisions and quality assistance for PRMs.

You just read:

ECAC Member States prepare for the 13th ICAO Facilitation Panel meeting

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more