A warm welcome to new CEP Programme Manager

Dimitris Kyprianou joined the ECAC Secretariat on 1 February 2024 as programme manager of the ECAC Common Evaluation Process of security equipment (CEP) following nine years as scientific project officer at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).

In this role he managed projects linked to EU policy support in aviation security, threat detection and prevention. He oversaw the quality assurance activities related to the development and production of the European Commission's explosives trace detection (ETD) test kit and explosive detection dogs (EDD) training aids. He was also involved in organising training sessions for end-users of those products. Dimitris was an observer in the ECAC EDD Study Group in 2022-2023.

Previous roles in Dimitris’s professional journey include as a chemical analyst in the Cyprus National Guard and General State Laboratory and as an R&D analyst in the pharmaceutical industry.

His academic background is in chemistry with an MSc in quality control and a PhD in biotechnology.

Dimitris is looking forward to working in the Secretariat and to accomplishing the aims and objectives of the CEP.