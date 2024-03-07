Submit Release
EMTO concludes preparations for 2025-2027 triennial work programme and budget

Videoconference, 16 January 2024 — The ECAC Medium-Term Objectives (EMTO) Task Force completed its preparations of the 2025-2027 ECAC work programme and budget.  These will now be presented to the Coordinating Committee and Directors General for adoption in principle, based on three remaining budget options. The final adoption is scheduled to take place during the ECAC Triennial Session in Strasbourg on 9-10 July 2024.

The task force also made significant headway on proposals aimed at standardising the terms of reference and rules of procedure of all ECAC’s working groups, and on devising funding models for the ECAC Common Evaluation Process for security equipment.  It agreed to hold a further online meeting (EMTO/71, 13 February 2024) to finalise papers to be presented to the Coordinating Committee on these subjects.

