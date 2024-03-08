Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the geospatial analytics market size is predicted to reach $173.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The growth in the geospatial analytics market is due to the development of smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest geospatial analytics market share. Major players in the geospatial analytics market include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation.

Geospatial Analytics Market Segments

• By Components: Solutions, Services

• By Type: Surface And Field Analytics, Network And Location Analytics, Geovisualization, Other Types

• By Technology: Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Other Technologies

• By Application: Surveying, Medicine And Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction And Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Other Applications

• By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Utility And Communication, Defense And Intelligence, Government, Natural Resources, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geospatial analytics is a technology that gathers, display, and manipulate geographic information using a geographic information system (GIS) to manage and predict the phenomenon and affecting the earth and its inhabitants.

