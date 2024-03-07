Broadcast Equipment Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, And Key Country Forecast to 2033
Broadcast Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2030
Broadcast Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadcast Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The surroundings and the telecast studio equipment have changed significantly from being basic and unchanging to efficient and driven by high-quality content. In order to distribute content and remove restrictions, there has also been a rise in showing and interested audiences switching to non-traditional methods. In the industry, one can find computers, iPads, cellphones, and other portable electronics. The top manufacturers are also concentrating on introducing cutting-edge services to support the expanding market for broadcast equipment.
It is getting harder and harder for broadcast media to stay relevant as consumers shift their preferences from TV to digital media. In order to remain relevant, broadcasters must adjust to the substantial changes taking place in the industry.
The largest global market for TV viewers is the sports section, which is why large-scale video content delivery is necessary. Broadcasters, service providers, content owners, and rights holders face a number of issues as a result of the proliferation of devices and formats. Another important source of revenue for the broadcast equipment business is the renting of sports broadcast equipment. The market for broadcast equipment rentals is driven by the rise in international sporting events.
Top Key Players of Broadcast Equipment Market:
The key players in the Global Broadcast Equipment Market are AVL Technologies, Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd, Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc, Global Invacom Group, ETL Systems Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Inc., Evertz Microsystems Limited, Grass Valley, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ACORDE Technologies S.A, Sencore and Other players.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
BY APPLICATION
Television
Direct Broadcasting Satellite
Radio
Cable Television
Other
BY PRODUCT
Dish Antenna
Switch
Server
Amplifier
Video Server
Camera
Other
BY TECHNOLOGY
Digital Broadcasting
Analog Broadcasting
Other
Key benefits of the report:
1.This study presents analytical depiction of the global Broadcast Equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
2.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Broadcast Equipment market share.
3.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Broadcast Equipment market growth scenario.
4.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
5.The report provides a detailed Broadcast Equipment market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.
