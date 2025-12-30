ISMI Introduces a Radiologist-Led Full-Body MRI Program Focused on Diagnostic Clarity and Long-Term Health Planning

Dr. Khashayar (Khashy) Rafatzand

MONTRéAL, QC, CANADA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Specialized Medicine & Intervention (ISMI) offers a radiologist-led Full-Body MRI program in Montreal under the clinical oversight of Dr. Khashayar (Khashy) Rafatzand, a fellowship-trained radiologist with academic training at McGill University and Harvard-affiliated hospitals.Whole-Body MRI is an established and validated imaging technique with strong evidence supporting its use in multiple certified clinical scenarios, particularly in oncology and inflammatory disease. FBMRI is the primary screening modality for individuals with hereditary cancer predisposition syndromes, especially in children given lack of radiation.ISMI applies this clinically validated technique within a preventive and longitudinal care framework, recognizing both its strengths and its limitations when used in individuals seeking proactive, physician-guided assessment, as well as in patients with non-specific or unexplained symptoms.Published evidence demonstrates that, in such populations, Full-Body MRI can identify unexpected and potentially life-saving findings, while also generating a meaningful number of incidental findings that require expert interpretation and structured follow-up. ISMI’s program is specifically designed to manage this balance responsibly.Rather than positioning Full-Body MRI as routine population screening, ISMI integrates it as an adjunctive diagnostic and risk-stratification tool, particularly relevant for individuals with elevated personal or familial risk, complex medical histories, or those seeking informed long-term health planning under specialist guidance.Scope of ImagingEach examination is interpreted by an experienced radiologist and typically includes evaluation of:• Neurological: Brain and neck structures• Thoracic: Chest organs and cardiac size• Abdominal: Liver, pancreas, spleen, kidneys, adrenal glands, and lymph nodes• Pelvic: Internal reproductive organs such as prostate or uterus and ovaries• Musculoskeletal: Spine, pelvic joints and soft tissuesOptional advanced modules—such as MRI-based body composition analysis and quantitative brain health assessment—may be incorporated when clinically appropriate.ISMI emphasizes that Full-Body MRI does not replace guideline-based screening pathways (such as breast, colorectal, or thyroid cancer screening), but complements them by providing a comprehensive cross-sectional assessment, particularly in clinical areas where established screening guidelines are limited or evolving and individualized risk assessment may be informative.Precision Over Throughput: The ISMI ApproachISMI’s Full-Body MRI program is structured around diagnostic rigor and clinical accountability:• Contrast-Enhanced Imaging When AppropriateRather than adopting a limited screening-only approach, Dr. Khashayar Rafatzand advocates for the selective use of contrast-enhanced imaging. Current MRI contrast agents have a well-established safety profile, with significantly lower rates of serious reactions compared to many commonly prescribed drugs. This protocol applies full multi-organ diagnostic imaging criteria within a single, integrated examination—effectively consolidating multiple organ-specific diagnostic assessments into one coordinated study to improve lesion characterization and reduce indeterminate findings.• Radiologist-Led OversightThe program is overseen by Dr. Rafatzand, one of the only two Canadian radiologists recognized as a Fellow of the Society for Advanced Body Imaging.• Structured Physician Review and Follow-Up PlanningResults are delivered through a dedicated physician consultation, ensuring findings are contextualized, prioritized, and linked to appropriate next steps—or timely reassurance when no action is required.“Whole-Body MRI can reveal findings that change lives, but only if interpreted responsibly,” said Dr. Khashy. “Our role is to reduce unnecessary delay, unnecessary anxiety, and unnecessary testing—so patients gain time, not confusion.”Who the Program ServesThe program is designed for individuals who value time efficiency, diagnostic clarity, and expert guidance, including professionals, individuals with elevated personal or familial risk profiles, and patients seeking a high-quality diagnostic baseline as part of long-term health planning.Imaging is performed on state of the art 1.5-Tesla MRI systems using high-resolution coils, with protocols informed by practices used in academic imaging centers, adapted for preventive and longitudinal care.The Institute for Specialized Medicine & Intervention (ISMI) is a radiologist-founded, multi-specialty clinic in Montreal focused on precision diagnostics, interventional care, and longitudinal health strategy. ISMI provides expert-guided services—including advanced MRI, ultrasound, and image-guided procedures —within a private, physician-led clinical environment. For more information, visit ismimontreal.ca.

