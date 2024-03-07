Zigbee Market Rising Trends, Top Key Players, Developments and Opportunities by 2033
Zigbee Market Size, Share, Growth Report and Industry Analysis
Zigbee Market Size was valued at USD 4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period 2023-2030. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigbee is a technology that facilitates data transfer via a wireless network and communication between humans and machines. ZigBee technology is also ideal for embedded applications, alarm systems, industrial control, and home automation because of its low cost and low power consumption. ZigBee market expansion is further propelled by the growing demand for ZigBee-enabled connected devices and smart consumer electronics due to the growing need for smart homes and cities worldwide.
Global demand for smart homes equipped with ZigBee devices is the primary driver of market expansion. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the growing market for ZigBee goods and services will be supported by an increase in their usage across several business verticals. However, the market's growth is hampered by short-range networks and slow data transfer speeds. Additionally, the global market for ZigBee is anticipated to benefit greatly from the growing popularity of mobile apps and the internet of things (IoT).
Products with integrated ZigBee technology improve the intelligence, security, comfort, and energy efficiency of homes. Numerous major operators, utilities, and service providers are introducing smart home applications, like remote monitoring and control of appliances using smartphones or tablets, from any location. ZigBee technology demand is predicted to rise in tandem with the global surge in demand for smart homes.
California Eastern Laboratories, Digi International, Dresden Elektronik, Electronics Corporation, GreenPeak Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas STMicroelectronics, Silicon Laboratories, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Nivis and Other.
BY APPLICATION
Home Automation
Telecommunication Services
Healthcare
Industrial Automation
Retail
Others
BY STANDARD
ZigBee RF4CE
ZigBee
ZigBee PRO
ZigBee 3.0
ZigBee remote control 2.0
ZigBee IP
