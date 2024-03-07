Submit Release
Australian PM hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart

VIETNAM, March 7 - CANBERRA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, who are on an official visit to Australia, were welcomed with a 19-gun salute at a ceremony hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his fiancée in Canberra on Thursday morning.

The two Government leaders held talks after the ceremony at the Parliament House.

PM Chính's official visit to Australia follows the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year and takes place amid great strides and comprehensive results recorded in the bilateral ties.

The trip is an occasion for the countries to review the recent development of the bilateral relations, especially in the implementation of their strategic partnership as well as the high-level agreements reached recently.

The two sides will outline cooperation orientations for the time ahead, including on trade, investment, education - training, science - technology, innovation, and new impulses, particularly digital economy, green economy, energy transition, and renewable energy. — VNS

