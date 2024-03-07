Electronic Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024- 2031
Electronic Ceramics Market Size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.63 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic materials that carry out an electronic function are known as electronic ceramics . Electroceramic materials come in powder form and are derived from different types of rocks. There are many different kinds of electroceramics on the market, such as conducting, dielectric, ferroelectric, and piezoceramics. High strength, chemical resistance, wear resistance, heat and corrosion stability, and wear resistance are characteristics of electroceramics that enable dependable and thermally efficient operation.
Moreover, the capacity of electroceramics to miniaturize electrical components plays a crucial role in electronics. As tiny as 0.25 mm, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) have been produced for use in mobile device applications. Alumina, titanate, zirconia, silica, niobates, and zirconia are important electroceramic materials. Electroceramic components include thin and thick electronic substrates, sensors, actuators, radio-frequency identification (RFID), noise filters, microelectromechanical systems (MEMs), and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). Gases as CO2, SO2, and NOx can be detected by ceramic gas sensors based on zirconia. These gases' emissions should be controlled and monitored since they pose a threat to the environment. They control the engine's air/fuel ratio by keeping an eye on oxygen levels. Piezoceramic devices including resistors, transducers, and capacitors are made from titanates. Alumina is used in the production of electronic substrates and electronic packages.
The numerous new technical advancements in electronics, automotive, and communication systems are what are propelling the growth of the global electronic ceramics market. It is possible for the Internet of Things (IoT) to permeate every industry. It facilitates the digital transformation of several processes and can track and monitor important operational indicators in manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and storage through the use of a variety of sensors. In addition, a completely new set of hardware and antenna systems are required for the 5G network, which is quicker than 4G, in order to transport large amounts of data.
While they may appear to be different fields, electronics, computing, wireless networks, broadband internet, Internet of Things, satellite communication, automotive collision avoidance systems, and medical technologies—including robotic surgical tools and diagnostic imaging—all depend on electroceramics to function. Ceramic-based materials are used in computers, automation, controllers, and innovative technologies and equipment. The automotive, telecommunication, electricity, and consumer electronics industries are the main users of capacitors, sensors, and actuators. However, it takes a lot of labor and money to produce components made of electroceramics.
Key Vendors of Electronic Ceramics Market:
Major key players in Electronic Ceramics Market are Compagnie de, Saint-Gobain S.A, CoorsTek Inc., Almatis GmbH, American Elements, Ferro Corporation, Hoganas AB, Merck KgA, Noritake Co. Ltd., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG., Sensor Technology Ltd., Venator Materials Plc and Other players
Electronic Ceramics Market Segmentation:
By Material
Zirconi
Silica
Alumina
Others
BY PRODUCT
Monolithic ceramics
Ceramic matrix composites
Ceramic coatings
Others
By End User
Medical
Electronics
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Application
Actuators & Sensors
Capacitors
Data Storage Devices
Optoelectronic Devices
Power Distribution Devices
Others
REGIONAL ANALYSIS:
The Electronic Ceramics Market exhibits a dynamic landscape with distinct regional dynamics, and the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player, dominating the market due to the well-established electrical and electronics industry in the region. Here's a detailed regional analysis highlighting the significant contributions and factors driving the electronic ceramics market in key Asian countries. China stands as the epicenter of global electronics production, housing the world's largest electronics manufacturing base. The country poses strong competition to upstream producers such as South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. China's electronic ceramics market is buoyed by a diverse range of products, including smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, and more. The relentless innovation and robust manufacturing ecosystem position China as a frontrunner, influencing global trends in the electronic ceramics industry.
