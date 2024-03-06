SB1083 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 66.0422 (2) (intro.); and to create 66.0422 (3b), 66.0912, 84.01 (38) and 196.5047 of the statutes; Relating to: installation of empty conduit lines as part of a digging project in a right-of-way and offers of service from fiber optic cable broadband lines installed in rights-of-way. (FE)