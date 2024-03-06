Submit Release
SB1084 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to renumber 196.504 (1) (ad) and 196.504 (1) (ae); and to create 196.504 (1) (af) and 196.504 (2) (c) 1. i. of the statutes; Relating to: prioritizing certain farm projects under the broadband expansion grant program.

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

Important Actions (newest first)

