SB1087 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 25.60 and 299.97 (2); and to create 13.59, 20.370 (4) (az), 20.435 (1) (s), 25.17 (1) (ymk), 25.44 and 299.87 of the statutes; Relating to: creating the water fund for our future, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

