Ecuador’s Indigenous Organizations Emphatically Reject Canadian Mining Project and Industry Expansion

Quito, Ecuador – Two days after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa spoke in Toronto at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the world’s largest mining conference, the National Federation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) held a press conference to reiterate the rejection of Solaris Resources Warintza project by the Indigenous federation and the Shuar Arutam Peoples.

The conference featured a united front of Ecuador’s local, regional, and national Indigenous organizations, as well as the Coordinating Body of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA). Together they unanimously rejected not only the Warintza Project, but Noboa’s stated plans to expand mining operations and open Ecuador to new concessions.

In fact, 12 of the country’s most important mining projects face legal challenges, opposition, or are paralyzed – many due to the lack of Free, Prior and Informed Consultation and Consent of Indigenous peoples affected by the projects.

AT PDAC, a Solaris Resources representative claimed to have “constantly consulted” two Shuar communities, a statement refuted once again by representatives of the Shuar Arutam and CONAIE at the press conference:

“We know the government is in Canada trying to sign agreements with mining companies, but there has been no consultation for the Warintza project. The project violates the Ecuadorian constitution and our rights. Let it be known that we have not given our consent,” said Jaime Palomino, President of the Shuar Arutum People (PSHA).

Fanny Kaekat, representative of the PSHA and Mujeres Amazónicas added: “Solaris has brought violence to our families. The decision on whether to proceed with this project lies squarely with the Shuar Arutam People, as dictated by our own structures. It is not the government nor the mining company’s decision. The government doesn’t respect that.”

“The government promotes mining as some economic solution, but we are here to tell them that another economy is possible – an economy rooted in agriculture and the sanctity of life. The environmental destruction wrought by mining will not only be felt in the territories; they will harm our entire nation. No more deceit! The constitution safeguards our right to self-determination,” stated Leonidas Iza, President of CONAIE.

