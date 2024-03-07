Elton Ilirjani – Runway King of K-Fashion Night at Paris Fashion Week MAMM Show
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist continued to reinforce his presence on the runway during Paris Fashion Week 2024 to model for Hyun Park’s MMAM (Maison Modern Art Museum) at Palais de Tokyo during K-Fashion Night.
Wearing an outfit created exclusively by Designer Hyun Park of MMAM Elton made a major visual impact as well as also closing the procession of models at the end of the show. MMAM (Maison Modern Art Museum) is the creation of designer Hyun Park and conceptually creates wearable artware that draws its inspiration from unintended scribbling and actions of Hyun that break away from standardized patterns and create forms that are new.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
