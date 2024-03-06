Optiva Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated

Revenue of $12.0 million

Robust sales pipeline with three additional customer wins

Total Contract Value (“TCV”) 1 bookings of $24.3 million

bookings of $24.3 million Gross margin of 63%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $1.8 million

loss of $1.8 million Adjusted EPS 1 loss of $(0.65)

loss of $(0.65) $20.4 million of cash on the balance sheet

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or “the Company”) (TSX:OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today released its fourth quarter financial results for the three-month and full-year period ended December 31, 2023.

During the quarter, Optiva secured three new customers, including a leading technology company in Nigeria specializing in cutting-edge telecom projects, a North American MVNO providing critical data-driven services to military veterans and a new market entrant in New Zealand, demonstrating the Company’s global impact. In addition, Optiva recently announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with BT Group and its role in powering Humane, an AI device designer with embedded mobile connectivity. All of these customers selected Optiva cloud-native BSS technology to rapidly bring innovative digital services to market and provide a superior customer experience and differentiated digital service offerings.

“New and existing customers are embracing our cloud-native portfolio with increased momentum. As our bookings continue to grow, I am encouraged by our success and agility in delivering a next-generation digital customer experience,” said Robert Stabile, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, TCV and Adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Business Highlights

TCV of Q4'23 bookings totaled $24.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, TCV bookings totaled $74.9 million.



On January 23, 2024, provided revenue growth guidance for 2024 of at least 10%.



Humane, an innovative experience company that recently launched Ai Pin, announced that it had selected Optiva's full-stack BSS solution to help power the billing, network integration and value-added services for its users. With Ai Pin, Humane is defining a new class of devices to bring AI to a personal level. Optiva BSS Platform, available as a cloud-native SaaS solution, will support personalized experiences for Ai Pin customers through its modular and unified end-to-end suite of integrations and services deployed on the public cloud. Optiva’s software and years of global telecom industry expertise will empower Humane to focus on its vision and deliver a simplified, intuitive customer experience.



In the fourth quarter, BT Group, the UK’s leading fixed and mobile telecommunications provider, extended its strategic partnership with Optiva to develop and monetize new B2B, B2C and B2B2X services. Optiva’s application server, a key component of the Optiva Charging Engine, will be upgraded to a next-generation, cloud-native, open architecture service creation platform. It will include Optiva’s Open API framework, enabling integration with new cutting-edge technology partners, including blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. BT Group needs a fully flexible service creation environment that enables rapid design, testing and deployment of new services, which Optiva will provide, allowing BT to achieve its business objectives across a wide variety of industries and use cases.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Highlights: Q4 Fiscal 2023 Highlights Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ US Millions, except per share information) December 31,

December 31,

(Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 12.0 15.1 47.5 61.8 Net Income (Loss) (4.0 ) (1.5 ) (12.3 ) 0.7 Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.65 ) ($0.24 ) ($1.98 ) $0.12 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(1) ($0.65 ) ($0.25 ) ($2.06 ) ($0.41 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (1.8 ) 3.0 (1.9 ) 13.9 Cash from (used in) operating activities (0.9 ) 2.0 (3.2 ) (0.2 ) Total cash, including restricted cash 20.4 20.3 20.4 20.3

Revenue for Q4’23 was $12.0 million. On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type included a $1.8 million decrease in support and subscription revenue, a $1.3 million decrease in software and services revenue, and third-party software and hardware revenue remained unchanged. The year-over-year decline in support and subscription reflects the run-off of a few customers who had previously notified the company of their intentions to replace Optiva. The drop in software and services is mainly due to fewer software implementations, primarily in the EMEA region, compared to the prior period.



Gross margin for Q4’23 was 63% compared to 70% during the same period in 2022. The decline in gross margin is primarily attributable to lower revenue from high-margin license and support and subscription revenue, along with customizations with lower margins ordered by customers that required fulfillment, compared to the previous period. We expect that our gross margins may fluctuate as we prove our cloud-native model and product capabilities to new and existing customers when they onboard the public or private cloud in future periods.



General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) decreased to $3.1 compared to $3.4 million during the same period in 2022. During the quarter, a provision was recorded in the amount of $1.1 million for an unbilled amount related to a legacy customer contract. The Company continues to have a strong relationship with the customer and is working towards executing a new contract. Excluding the provision, the G&A expenditures decreased to $2.0 million compared to $3.4 million last year. The decrease in G&A expenditures in the three months ended December 31, 2023 is mainly due to lower share-based compensation and lower amortization costs.



Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")1 for Q4’23 decreased to a loss of $1.8 million as compared to income of $3.0 million during the same period in 2022, primarily driven by lower revenue and gross margin.



Net loss for Q4’23 was $4.0 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million during the same period in 2022.



The Company ended the fourth quarter with a cash balance of $20.4 million (including restricted cash). The Company used $0.9 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter.



Non-IFRS Measures

“EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts and other one-time unusual items. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars).

Three months ended, December 31, Year ended, December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) for the period $ (4,009 ) $ (1,507 ) $ (12,255 ) $ 709 Add back / (substract): Depreciation of property and equipment 175 157 657 512 Amortization of intangible assets - 361 361 1,444 Finance income (283 ) (150 ) (599 ) (406 ) Finance costs 2,860 2,398 10,050 7,916 Income tax expense (recovery) (128 ) 541 1,968 2,171 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (566 ) 376 77 1,168 Share-based compensation 150 863 (1,660 ) 1,947 EBITDA (1,801 ) 3,039 (1,401 ) 15,461 Other income - - (498 ) - Release of provisions - - - (1,571 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,801 ) $ 3,039 $ (1,899 ) $ 13,890



Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants, release of provisions and other one-time unusual items.

TCV is the Total Contract Value of all bookings closed in the period.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's "qualified pipeline", the TCV of the qualified pipeline and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at March 6, 2024, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include the risk that the Company will not secure contracts with customers that are included in its qualified pipeline, the risk that existing customers may decrease their spend with the Company and other risks that are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/ . Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,642 $ 18,386 Trade accounts and other receivables 7,504 7,535 Unbilled revenue 14,362 17,821 Prepaid expenses 2,185 1,938 Income taxes receivable 3,633 3,820 Other assets 480 610 Total current assets 47,806 50,110 Restricted cash 793 1,948 Property and equipment 963 1,221 Deferred income taxes 383 376 Other assets 1,371 - Long-term unbilled revenue 727 332 Intangible assets - 360 Goodwill 32,271 32,271 Total assets $ 84,314 $ 86,618 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 2,256 $ 3,147 Accrued liabilities 11,919 11,624 Income taxes payable 4,299 4,365 Deferred revenue 1,555 1,995 Total current liabilities 20,029 21,131 Deferred revenue 206 403 Other liabilities 1,702 2,302 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 132 713 Debentures 101,348 87,716 Deferred income taxes 185 433 Total liabilities 123,602 112,698 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Share capital 270,610 270,560 Contributed surplus 15,117 15,941 Deficit (328,885 ) (316,630 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,870 4,049 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (39,288 ) (26,080 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 84,314 $ 86,618





OPTIVA Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Support and subscription $ 31,306 $ 39,024 Software licenses, services and other 16,200 22,755 47,506 61,779 Cost of revenue 16,892 17,193 Gross profit 30,614 44,586 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,347 9,872 General and administrative 7,765 11,089 Research and development 13,759 12,067 31,871 33,028 Income (loss) from operations (1,257 ) 11,558 Foreign exchange loss (77 ) (1,168 ) Other income 498 - Finance income 599 406 Finance costs (10,050 ) (7,916 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (10,287 ) 2,880 Income tax expense (recovery): Current 2,223 2,428 Deferred (255 ) (257 ) 1,968 2,171 Net income (loss) for the year (12,255 ) 709 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Actuarial gain on pension and non-pension post-employment benefit plans, net of income tax expense of nil (2022 - nil): (179 ) 6,505 Total Comprehensive income (loss) (12,434 ) 7,214 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.98 ) $ 0.11 Diluted (1.98 ) 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares (thousands): Basic 6,179 6,178 Diluted 6,179 6,178



