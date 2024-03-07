Drippy Ca - Sonic the hedgehog 3 ( emerald hill zone) Drippy Cai new super sonic song Rich Ruler performing live at Bon Fire ATL.

Drippy Cai, the 10-Year-Old TikTok Sensation, Returns with Second Hit Single "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Super Sonic Style)" After Viral Success

Thank you to all the kids across the world who made a video to my song. I really appreciate the support. and I cant wait to make more music for you. I want to be the biggest artist in the world.” — Drippy Cai