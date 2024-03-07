Drippy Cai, the 10-Year-Old TikTok Sensation, Returns with Second Hit Single "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Super Sonic Style)
Thank you to all the kids across the world who made a video to my song. I really appreciate the support. and I cant wait to make more music for you. I want to be the biggest artist in the world.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drippy Cai, the remarkable 10-year-old phenomenon who took TikTok by storm, is back with his highly anticipated new single, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Super Sonic Style)." Following the explosive success of his debut single, "Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone," Drippy Cai amassed an astounding 800 thousand fan videos, accumulating over 100 million views. However, due to TikTok's new age laws, his page with over 3 million followers was unfortunately taken down.
— Drippy Cai
Born Hezekiah Gibbs-Harris, Drippy Cai is the offspring of Billboard charting artist Rich Ruler and Luisa Osorio, who was crowned Mrs. Cuba in 2017. With music coursing through his veins, Drippy Cai has inherited a legacy of talent and creativity. He cites Michael Jackson as one of his biggest inspirations, often showcasing his dance moves in his performances.
Drippy Cai is not only making waves in the music industry but also opening doors for other young talents. He is delighted to have paved the way for artists like Gracie's Corner and looks forward to collaborating with her on some educational songs. Together, they aim to create music that inspires and uplifts young listeners around the world.
Despite facing setbacks, Drippy Cai remains undeterred as he launches his latest musical endeavor. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Super Sonic Style)" promises to captivate audiences once again with its infectious beats and irresistible energy. With his unique blend of catchy melodies and infectious rhythms, Drippy Cai continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the industry.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Super Sonic Style)" is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about Drippy Cai and his music.
