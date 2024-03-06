Volaris Reports February 2024 Traffic Results: 86% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its February 2024 preliminary traffic results.



In February 2024, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 13.7% year-over-year due to the extraordinary Pratt & Whitney engine accelerated inspections and the resulting aircraft groundings. RPMs decreased by 10.9%, resulting in a load factor increase of 2.8 pp YoY to 85.9%. Volaris transported 2.1 million passengers during the month, a 15.2% decrease compared to February 2023. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 21.5%, while international RPMs increased by 13.2%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “Following our strategic plan for the year, we have reduced ASMs in the Mexican domestic market and reallocated capacity to the international market. Moreover, a robust load factor was achieved in February, exceeding the average for such a low-season month. This confirms the positive trends observed in recent months and positions us well to meet our quarterly guidance.”

Feb 2024 Feb 2023 Variance YTD Feb

2024 YTD Feb

2023 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,332 1,697 -21.5% 2,877 3,630 -20.8% International 850 751 13.2% 1,896 1,660 14.2% Total 2,183 2,449 -10.9% 4,772 5,290 -9.8% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,469 2,035 -27.8% 3,192 4,306 -25.9% International 1,070 908 17.8% 2,289 1,932 18.4% Total 2,540 2,943 -13.7% 5,481 6,239 -12.1% Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 90.7% 83.4% 7.3 pp 90.1% 84.3% 5.8 pp International 79.5% 82.7% (3.3) pp 82.8% 85.9% (3.1) pp Total 85.9% 83.2% 2.8 pp 87.1% 84.8% 2.3 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,539 1,984 -22.4% 3,310 4,207 -21.3% International 584 519 12.5% 1,303 1,157 12.5% Total 2,122 2,502 -15.2% 4,613 5,365 -14.0%



The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats flown by passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

