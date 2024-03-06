Franchise Marketing Systems Sponsors 10th Annual Wings for Wishes Event Benefiting Make-A-Wish®
Franchise Marketing Systems is sponsoring the 10th Annual Wings for Wishes event on March 9th, 2024.
The event will be held in Miami and directly benefits Make-A-Wish South Florida, with 100% of all proceeds directly benefiting the organization.
We are so excited to have the opportunity to support this cause and touch lives through our contribution”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Marketing Systems, an Atlanta-based franchise consulting firm that has helped over 700 businesses franchise, is sponsoring the 10th Annual Wings for Wishes event set to take place on Saturday, March 9th, at Sports Grill South Miami. All of the event’s proceeds go directly towards Make-A-Wish®.
— Chris Conner, President and Founder of FMS Franchise
This community-driven event brings people together to enjoy a wide variety of wings, alcoholic beverages, desserts, and much more, while raising funds to grant wishes for children who have critical illnesses. The event is family-friendly, featuring a kids zone with activities for children, live entertainment for attendees of all ages, and a range of food and drink options.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to support this cause and touch lives through our contribution,” stated Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems. “Truly, our hearts go out to these families, and we are excited to be a part of such an amazing event.”
For the third year in a row, Wings for Wishes will feature its major league wing eating competition, plus a fun wing tasting row where visitors can sample an array of wing flavors.
Franchise Marketing Systems invites everyone to join them at Sports Grill South Miami on March 9th to participate in the wing-centric event.
For more information about the event, including how to participate or donate, please visit the Wings for Wishes website.
ABOUT Franchise Marketing Systems
Franchise Marketing Systems, a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency, helps businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including home service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, please visit www.fmsfranchise.com.
