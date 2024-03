NextNav Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

MCLEAN, Va., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation position, navigation and timing (PNT), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.



Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629368796093022208. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through March 20, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

