Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on March 28, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 26% (6% organic growth, 4% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,323 million compared to $1,847 million in Q4 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 7% to $141 million ($6.64 on a diluted per share basis) from $152 million ($7.19 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2022.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $376 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $86 million resulting in total consideration of $463 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $511 million, an increase of 28%, or $110 million, compared to $400 million for the comparable period in 2022.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $35 million to $325 million compared to $290 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 12%.

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $513. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $141 resulting in total consideration of $654.

2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 27% (5% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $8,407 million compared to $6,622 million in 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 10% to $565 million ($26.67 on a diluted per share basis) from $512 million ($24.18 on a diluted per share basis) in 2022.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $2,609 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $1,779 million, an increase of $481 million, compared to $1,297 million for the comparable period in 2022.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $307 million to $1,160 million compared to $853 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 36%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $2,323 million, an increase of 26%, or $475 million, compared to $1,847 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023 total revenues were $8,407 million, an increase of 27%, or $1,785 million, compared to $6,622 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 5% respectively, 4% and 5% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $141 million compared to $152 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $6.64 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income per diluted share of $7.19 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $565 million or $26.67 per diluted share compared to $512 million or $24.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $110 million to $511 million compared to $400 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 28%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $481 million to $1,779 million compared to $1,297 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 37%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $35 million to $325 million compared to $290 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 12%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $307 million to $1,160 million compared to $853 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 36%.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:







Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 511 400 1,779 1,297 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (3 ) (3 ) (11 ) (11 ) Interest paid on other facilities (37 ) (26 ) (133 ) (74 ) Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap - - 5 - Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) Payments of lease obligations (31 ) (25 ) (109 ) (94 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (58 ) (23 ) (152 ) (112 ) Property and equipment purchased (13 ) (14 ) (42 ) (41 ) Interest and dividends received 2 0 3 1 369 306 1,333 958 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (44 ) (16 ) (173 ) (105 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 325 290 1,160 853 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,284 $ 811 Accounts receivable 1,146 892 Unbilled revenue 326 219 Inventories 51 48 Other assets 538 497 3,345 2,466 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 142 128 Right of use assets 312 283 Deferred income taxes 107 159 Other assets 286 174 Intangible assets 6,707 4,662 7,554 5,406 Total assets $ 10,899 $ 7,872 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 861 $ 505 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 225 316 Redeemable preferred securities 814 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,432 1,083 Dividends payable 21 21 Deferred revenue 1,757 1,482 Provisions 9 11 Acquisition holdback payables 174 159 Lease obligations 112 96 Income taxes payable 90 99 5,495 3,772 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 863 567 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,385 586 Deferred income taxes 625 465 Acquisition holdback payables 87 73 Lease obligations 236 218 Other liabilities 246 258 3,442 2,167 Total liabilities 8,938 5,938 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (99 ) (150 ) Retained earnings 1,876 1,763 Non-controlling interests 85 221 1,961 1,933 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,899 $ 7,872





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue License $ 386 $ 320 Professional services 1,766 1,381 Hardware and other 268 233 Maintenance and other recurring 5,985 4,688 8,407 6,622 Expenses Staff 4,493 3,539 Hardware 158 134 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 810 626 Occupancy 51 49 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 398 307 Professional fees 151 114 Other, net 138 154 Depreciation 162 143 Amortization of intangible assets 859 676 7,219 5,740 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 43 (56 ) IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 152 112 Finance and other expense (income) (34 ) 0 Bargain purchase gain (54 ) (16 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 26 7 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 597 - Finance costs 192 110 922 156 Income (loss) before income taxes 265 725 Current income tax expense (recovery) 370 403 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (166 ) (228 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 204 175 Net income (loss) 62 551 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 565 512 Non-controlling interests (503 ) 38 Net income (loss) 62 551 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 26.67 $ 24.18





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 62 $ 551 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 51 (90 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 51 (90 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 113 $ 460 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 38 (79 ) Non-controlling interests 13 (12 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 51 $ (90 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 603 433 Non-controlling interests (490 ) 27 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 113 $ 460





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2023 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (150 ) $ 1,763 $ 1,713 221 $ 1,933 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - - 565 565 (503 ) 62 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - 38 - 38 13 51 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - - 38 - 38 13 51 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 38 565 603 (490 ) 113 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares - - 12 (378 ) (366 ) 366 - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - - 2 2 Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - (2 ) (2 ) Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine - - - - - 5 5 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - 0 15 15 (17 ) (2 ) Other distributions and movements in equity - - 2 (4 ) (3 ) - (3 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (85 ) (85 ) - (85 ) Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (99 ) $ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2022 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206 $ 1,061 $ 460 $ 1,521 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - - 512 512 38 551 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (79 ) - (79 ) (12 ) (90 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - - (79 ) - (79 ) (12 ) (90 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (79 ) 512 433 27 460 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements - 305 (5 ) - 301 (301 ) - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - - 41 41 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - - 2 2 (6 ) (4 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (85 ) (85 ) - (85 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127 ) - 127 - - - Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 99 $ - $ (150 ) $ 1,763 $ 1,713 $ 221 $ 1,933



