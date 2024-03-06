Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Spirit”) (CSE: SPIR), is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to $2,500,000 through a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 10,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit and up to $2,000,000 total principal amount of $1,000 convertible promissory notes (“Notes”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share of Spirit (each, a “Common Share”) and one half of ‎one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be ‎exercisable into one Common Share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of $0.18 per ‎Common Share.‎

The Notes will mature three (3) years from the ‎date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum. The Notes will be convertible into Common Shares at the option ‎of the holders thereof and in accordance with their terms at a conversion price of $0.18 per Common Share for the first eighteen (18) months following issuance and a conversion price of $0.24 per Common Share thereafter.‎‎

Spirit will use the net proceeds of the Offering for revenue-generating lending and streaming ‎arrangements or investment into Blockchain-focused equities, and for general and ‎administrative expenses. The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lewis Bateman

Chief Executive Officer

info@spiritblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

