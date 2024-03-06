Submit Release
MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Announces Expansion of Maryland Footprint With Pending Acquisition of Dispensary in Upper Marlboro

NORWOOD, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another year of strong operational and financial performance,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We had a record year with respect to revenue generation, particularly in wholesale, new asset openings, and leveraging our balance sheet strength to secure capital. We reported double-digit revenue growth for the sixth consecutive year and positive adjusted EBITDA for the fourth consecutive year. I believe MariMed stands alone among cannabis companies for the longevity of delivering these strong financial results. We anticipate continuing this track record as the commencement of wholesale operations in Illinois is contributing to a solid start in 2024, positioning us for outsized, long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

  Three months ended
December 31, 		  Year ended
December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 38.9     $ 35.8     $ 148.6     $ 134.0  
GAAP Gross margin   45 %     44 %     44 %     48 %
Non-GAAP Gross margin   46 %     45 %     45 %     48 %
GAAP Net (loss) income $ (10.1 )   $ 4.8     $ (16.0 )   $ 13.6  
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1.4     $ 5.2     $ (0.8 )   $ 22.2  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.2     $ 4.5     $ 24.7     $ 32.4  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin   14 %     13 %     17 %     24 %
                               

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: MRMD Q432 Earnings Call.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

  • October 11: MariMed announced the opening of Thrive Dispensary in Casey, Illinois, marking the fifth dispensary it owns or manages in that state, and the 12th dispensary it owns or manages across its five-state footprint. In response to the state’s request to open as soon as possible, the Company began operating the dispensary from a temporary mobile facility until regulatory approval for a permanent brick-and-mortar facility is received.
  • November 20: The Company announced a $58.7 million debt refinancing, lowering the Company's weighted average cost of debt to an industry low 8%. Highlights of the deal include a 10-year term with a fixed 8.4% interest rate for the first five years, and interest-only payments for the initial 12 months. Principal payments calculated on a 20-year amortization schedule will begin in the 13th month and continue for the life of the loan. There are no pre-payment penalties. The deal resulted in ZERO dilution to shareholders - no new equity was issued.
  • December 4: MariMed announced commencement of operations at its new processing facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility contains an extraction lab to produce concentrates and a production kitchen for the manufacture of edibles and other derivative products. Later that month, MariMed's began selling its branded products through the Company's five Thrive Dispensary locations in the state, and began state-wide wholesale operations in January, 2024. The co-located cultivation facility is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments:

  • February 26: MariMed received Certificate of Occupancy from the Illinois Cannabis Control Commission to commence operations in its permanent brick-and-mortar facility for its Casey, Illinois adult-use dispensary. The Company anticipates transitioning from its temporary facility at the same location and commencing operations in the new facility during the first quarter of 2024.

  • March 6: MariMed announced expanded Maryland footprint with pending dispensary acquisition in Upper Marlboro. On February 1st, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of Our Community Wellness & Compassionate Care Center, Inc, a medical licensed dispensary operator located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Total considerations were $5.25 million for the acquisition, which is subject to approval by the Maryland Cannabis Administration (“MCA”), will provide the Company with its second owned dispensary in Maryland. Upon MCA approval of the license transfer, MariMed will apply for an adult-use dispensary license to commence recreational dispensary sales.

2024 FINANCIAL TARGETS

MariMed's full year 2024 financial targets are based on organic growth of its existing operating assets and do not include new revenue-generating projects such as commencing adult-use sales in Ohio, opening the new processing facility in Missouri, opening the new dispensary in Maryland, or acquiring other operating assets or licenses. The Company believes this more conservative approach to offering financial targets will allow investors and analysts to focus on key operating milestones versus discussions about issues outside the Company's control such as construction or regulatory delays. As such, the Company's full year 2024 financial targets are:

  • Revenue growth of 5% to 7%;
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA growth of 0% to 2%; and
  • Capital expenditures of $10 million.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net (loss) income and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

  • depreciation of fixed assets;
  • amortization of acquired intangible assets;
  • Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;
  • stock-based compensation;
  • legal settlements; and
  • acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties.   All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.   Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions.   Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.   Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations.   These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com 
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com 
Phone: (781) 277-0007


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,645     $ 9,737  
Accounts receivable, net   7,199       4,157  
Inventory   25,306       19,477  
Deferred rents receivable   630       704  
Notes receivable, current portion   52       2,637  
Investments, current portion   88       123  
Due from related parties   105       29  
Other current assets   3,407       7,282  
Total current assets   51,432       44,146  
Property and equipment, net   89,103       71,641  
Intangible assets, net   17,012       14,201  
Goodwill   11,993       8,079  
Investments, net of current portion   221        
Notes receivable, net of current portion   814       7,467  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   9,716       4,931  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   3,295       713  
Other assets   12,537       1,024  
Total assets $ 196,123     $ 152,202  
       
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 723     $ 3,774  
Accounts payable   9,001       6,626  
Accrued expenses and other   3,549       3,091  
Income taxes payable   14,434       11,489  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   1,945       1,273  
Finance lease liabilities, current portion   1,210       237  
Total current liabilities   30,862       26,490  
Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion   65,652       25,943  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   8,455       4,173  
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion   2,140       461  
Other liabilities   100       100  
Total liabilities   107,209       57,167  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Series B convertible preferred stock   14,725       14,725  
Series C convertible preferred stock   4,275       23,000  
Total mezzanine equity   19,000       37,725  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   375       341  
Common stock subscribed but not issued         39  
Additional paid-in capital   171,144       142,365  
Accumulated deficit   (99,955 )     (83,924 )
Noncontrolling interests   (1,650 )     (1,511 )
Total stockholders’ equity   69,914       57,310  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 196,123     $ 152,202  
       

MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Revenue $ 38,899     $ 35,830     $ 148,598     $ 134,010  
Cost of revenue   21,582       20,018       82,679       70,053  
Gross profit   17,317       15,812       65,919       63,957  
               
Gross margin   44.5 %     44.1 %     44.4 %     47.7 %
               
Operating expenses:              
Personnel   6,421       4,234       22,612       14,404  
Marketing and promotion   1,580       882       5,977       3,736  
General and administrative   6,612       3,845       22,132       20,735  
Acquisition-related and other   48       64       695       961  
Bad debt   245       3,698       118       3,752  
Total operating expenses   14,906       12,723       51,534       43,588  
               
Income from operations   2,411       3,089       14,385       20,369  
               
Interest and other (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (1,558 )     (422 )     (9,185 )     (1,693 )
Interest income   27       239       270       959  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (10,431 )           (10,431 )      
Other expense, net   (79 )     (151 )     (1,635 )     (127 )
Total interest and other expense, net   (12,041 )     (334 )     (20,981 )     (861 )
               
(Loss) income before income taxes   (9,630 )     2,755       (6,596 )     19,508  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   509       (2,000 )     9,411       5,894  
               
Net (loss) income   (10,139 )     4,755       (16,007 )     13,614  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   30       4       24       146  
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (10,169 )   $ 4,751     $ (16,031 )   $ 13,468  
               
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic $ (0.03 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.04  
Diluted $ (0.03 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.04  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   376,006       339,436       363,403       337,697  
Diluted   376,006       381,858       363,403       380,289  
                               

MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Year ended
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (16,031 )   $ 13,468  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   24       146  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   5,549       3,432  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,025       1,282  
Stock-based compensation   1,020       6,338  
Amortization of original debt issuance discount   232        
Amortization of debt discount   2,851        
Payment-in-kind interest   366        
Bad debt expense   118       3,752  
Obligations settled with common stock   465       696  
Write-off of disposed assets   906        
Gain on finance lease adjustment   (31 )      
Write-down of prepaid purchase consideration   200        
Loss on extinguishment of debt   10,431        
Loss on changes in fair value of investments   76       1,082  
Other investment income         (954 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (3,160 )     (6,902 )
Inventory   (5,829 )     (5,383 )
Deferred rents receivable   74       132  
Other current assets   4,500       (5,219 )
Other assets   (356 )     (126 )
Accounts payable   2,375       1,027  
Accrued expenses and other   (1,840 )     (482 )
Income taxes payable   2,945       (4,978 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,910       7,311  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (20,130 )     (12,140 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (2,987 )     (12,847 )
Advances toward future business acquisitions   (1,125 )     (800 )
Purchases of investments   (261 )      
Purchases of cannabis licenses   (626 )     (601 )
Issuance of notes receivable   (879 )      
Proceeds from notes receivable   99       173  
Due from related parties   (76 )     (29 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (25,985 )     (26,244 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from term loan   29,100        
Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan   53,618        
Proceeds from mortgages         3,000  
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt   (3,339 )      
Principal payments of term loan   (1,800 )      
Repayment and retirement of term loan, including paid-in-kind interest   (28,541 )      
Payment of penalties on early retirement of debt   (4,251 )      
Principal payments of mortgages   (585 )     (945 )
Repayment and retirement of mortgages   (12,595 )      
Principal payments of promissory notes   (2,370 )     (592 )
Repayment and retirement of promissory notes   (5,503 )      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   109       10  
Principal payments of finance leases   (702 )     (227 )
Redemption of minority interests         (2,000 )
Distributions   (158 )     (259 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   22,983       (1,013 )
       
Net increase (decrease) to cash and cash equivalents   4,908       (19,946 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   9,737       29,683  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 14,645     $ 9,737  
               

MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA              
GAAP Income from operations $ 2,411     $ 3,089     $ 14,385     $ 20,369  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   1,711       963       5,549       3,432  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   844       428       3,025       1,282  
Stock-based compensation   219       (58 )     1,020       6,338  
Acquisition-related and other   48       64       695       961  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,233     $ 4,486     $ 24,674     $ 32,382  
               
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)              
GAAP Income from operations   6.2 %     8.6 %     9.7 %     15.2 %
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   4.4 %     2.7 %     3.7 %     2.6 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   2.2 %     1.2 %     2.0 %     1.0 %
Stock-based compensation   0.6 %     (0.2 %)     0.7 %     4.7 %
Acquisition-related and other   0.1 %     0.2 %     0.5 %     0.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   13.5 %     12.5 %     16.6 %     24.2 %


GAAP Gross margin   44.5 %     44.1 %     44.4 %     47.7 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   1.1 %     0.5 %     1.0 %     0.4 %
Non-GAAP Gross margin   45.6 %     44.6 %     45.4 %     48.1 %


GAAP Net (loss) income $ (10,139 )   $ 4,755     $ (16,007 )   $ 13,614
Stock-based compensation   219       (58 )     1,020       6,338
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   844       428       3,025       1,282
Acquisition-related and other   48       64       695       961
Loss on extinguishment of debt   10,431             10,431      
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,403     $ 5,189     $ (836 )   $ 22,195
                             

MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Product revenue:              
Product revenue - retail   23,877     24,715     95,517     92,836
Product revenue - wholesale   13,738     9,836     48,788     32,865
Total product revenue   37,615     34,551     144,305     125,701
Other revenue   1,284     1,279     4,293     8,309
  Total revenue $ 38,899   $ 35,830   $ 148,598   $ 134,010

 


Primary Logo

MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

