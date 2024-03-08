Empowering Communities: North Omaha Violence and Justice Summit 2024

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer addresses the audience during a recent Violence Prevention Summit in 2020.

Join community leaders on March 9 to tackle critical issues facing the city

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 9, the Empowerment Network kicks off its 17th Annual North Omaha Violence and Justice Summit. This eye-opening event provides an opportunity for honest dialogue among community members to discuss their experiences, concerns, and ideas surrounding violence and justice in North Omaha. Held at Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, this year’s event will bring community leaders together to discuss critical issues facing the city.

The Summit offers a forum to examine local and national trends relating to community policing and accountability. The Summit also aims to explore violence prevention through collaboration, prevention and intervention. One way the Empowerment Network does this is through Step-Up Omaha, a program dedicated to providing career exploration, job opportunities, internships, and entrepreneurship avenues for youth and young adults aged 14-21.

“When you look at the history of Step-Up Omaha and correlate that to any crime maps we have, you see a drastic reduction in violent crime during those periods,” said Todd Schmaderer, Omaha Police Chief during the Step-Up Omaha press conference held February 19. “As the number of participants went up, the crime went down.”

Other important topics to be discussed include justice and prison reforms, and alternatives to incarceration. Mass incarceration has devastated communities of color. Summit attendees can expect to learn more about opportunities and resources for returning citizens. Providing support for formerly incarcerated individuals allows them to rejoin society as productive members.

In 2023, Omaha was selected as an Obama Foundation My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Model Community for the advances made towards creating a safe space for Omaha residents, regardless of background, from violent crimes.

“Like My Brother’s Keeper, we also believe all children should be safe from violent crimes and that Individuals who are incarcerated should receive the education, training and treatment needed to have a real second chance in this community,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network. “Building trust between law enforcement and the community is crucial to the success of our city. Through the Summit, we are able to empower our local communities and work with leaders to develop strategies for success.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.