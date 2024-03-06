MedBright AI Announces Investor Relations Agreement with Anthem Strategies Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright AI”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the “Agreement”) dated March 1, 2024 with Anthem Strategies Ltd. (“Anthem”), an arm’s length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, Anthem has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including digital and physical marketing outreach and related performance analysis and reporting, in consideration for an aggregate amount of US$50,000 in cash. The term of the Agreement is for a period of 60 days.



Anthem’s business address is 4603 – 1372 Seymour Street, Vancouver BC, V6B 0L1, email: aaron@getanthem.io, telephone: (778) 840-9664.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright’s mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Trevor Vieweg, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investors@medbright.ai

Phone: (604) 602-0001

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information



This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the Company’s plans to generate returns for its shareholders through its portfolio of investments, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the Company will be able to generate returns for its shareholders. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company’s portfolio of investments will not generate returns for shareholders.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.