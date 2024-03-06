REVISED: Environmental Management Commission to meet March 13-14

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on March 13 and 14. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on March 13.

The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on March 14.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 9 a.m. | Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m26706622dcec0fb22f4f20a503e99fc3

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 675 8756

Join by Video System: Dial 24316758756@webex.com.

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your webinar number.

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Full Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link:

https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m35ed4fbe9a1ca35aee9005a55b2ed9a9

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2438 850 4158

Join by video system: Dial 24388504158@webex.com.

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your webinar number.

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.