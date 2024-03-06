Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,711 in the last 365 days.

AB1129 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 185.983 (1) (intro.); and to create 609.713 and 632.87 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: compensation of qualified treatment trainees under health insurance policies and plans.

Status: A - Insurance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1129

You just read:

AB1129 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2024-03-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more