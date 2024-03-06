WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (1) (ad) of the statutes; Relating to: tax exemption for certain retirement benefits received from the Wisconsin Retirement System. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1136
You just read:
AB1136 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-03-06
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.