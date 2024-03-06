AB1133 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-03-06
WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 23.33 (1) (ng) 1. a. and 23.33 (1) (ng) 2. a. of the statutes; Relating to: the weight limit for utility terrain vehicles.
