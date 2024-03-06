AB1142 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to create 20.235 (1) (fx), 20.437 (1) (ch), 36.27 (3g), 38.24 (5m), 39.52 and 48.543 of the statutes; Relating to: University of Wisconsin System and technical college tuition remissions for and grants to support foster care and other out-of-home care placement students and making an appropriation. (FE)