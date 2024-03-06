AB1143 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-03-06
WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 20.144 (1) (g), 25.17 (3) (a), 69.14 (1) (a) and 69.22 (6); and to create 20.144 (5) (title), 20.144 (5) (a), 20.144 (5) (c), 20.144 (5) (j), 20.144 (5) (q), 25.14 (1) (a) 20., 25.17 (1) (aL), 25.18 (1) (q), 25.32, 69.20 (3) (b) 6., 69.20 (3) (i), 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 71.78 (4) (w) and 224.58 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a baby bond program and baby bond fund, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
