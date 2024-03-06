AB1144 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 20.255 (2) (b), 115.882, 121.905 (3) (c) 6., 121.905 (3) (c) 9., 121.91 (2m) (i) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) 2m., 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. b. and 121.91 (2m) (t) 1. (intro.); and to create 20.235 (1) (cd), 39.52, 121.905 (3) (c) 10. and 121.91 (2m) (k) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for students enrolled in teacher education programs, school district revenue limits, the reimbursement rate for special education costs, and making an appropriation. (FE)