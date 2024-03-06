Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,706 in the last 365 days.

AB1144 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 20.255 (2) (b), 115.882, 121.905 (3) (c) 6., 121.905 (3) (c) 9., 121.91 (2m) (i) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) 2m., 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. b. and 121.91 (2m) (t) 1. (intro.); and to create 20.235 (1) (cd), 39.52, 121.905 (3) (c) 10. and 121.91 (2m) (k) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for students enrolled in teacher education programs, school district revenue limits, the reimbursement rate for special education costs, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1144

You just read:

AB1144 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-03-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more