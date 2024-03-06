Submit Release
AB1145 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 16.754 (2); to amend 16.754 (3) (intro.) and (a) and 66.0901 (1m) (b); and to create 16.754 (2) (b) and 66.0901 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: preference in state and local government contracts and procurement for materials manufactured in the United States. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

