AB1152 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-03-06
WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to create 70.11 (4m) (bm) and 70.11 (4m) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: the property tax exemption for nonprofit hospitals. (FE)
