AB1153 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 448.78; to amend 146.81 (1) (em), 146.997 (1) (d) 6., 252.14 (1) (ar) 4m., 253.065 (3), 253.065 (5), 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (f), 446.02 (6m), 448.70 (1m), 448.72 (6), 448.74 (1), 448.78 (title), 448.80, 448.82, 448.87 (2) (intro.), 448.87 (2) (a), 448.956 (1m) and 450.10 (3) (a) 5m.; to repeal and recreate 632.895 (1) (b) 5. b.; and to create 14.833, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2rm., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. gm., 448.70 (1r), 448.70 (1s), 448.78 (1m) (title), 448.78 (1m) (f), 448.78 (2m), (3m) and (4m) and subchapter XIV of chapter 448 [precedes 448.9887] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Dietitian Licensure Compact. (FE)