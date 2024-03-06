AJR140 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-03-06
WISCONSIN, March 6 - To create section 27 of article I of the constitution; Relating to: equality of rights on the basis of sex, gender identity, race, color, sexual orientation, disability, religion, national origin, marital status, family status, age, ancestry, or any other immutable characteristic and creating a private cause of action for violations of those rights by state actors (first consideration).
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
