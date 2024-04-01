"Just Like You" Released by TOO FAST at #7 on Indie Chart and #73 on Top 200 Global Music Chart

Music Video "Just Like You" Released by American Indie Artists TOO FAST Races to #7 on Indie Chart and #73 - Top 200 Global Music Chart

Too Fast offers a fresh, hot-off-the-presses musical take that will stand out in the crowded scene, resonating across genres and generations.”
— - Exposed Vocals

CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too Fast Music's first self-titled EP “Too Fast” has struck a chord with both EDM and Hip-Hop fans around the world. The trio's new release "Just Like You" is racing up the music charts at lightning speed, hitting at #7 on the Indie Charts and #73 on the Top 200 Global Music Chart.

The official music video for "Just Like You" is available for viewing on The Music Network - Music Network TV - ROKU, Apple TV, and Amazon fire, the ROCK TV Channels - ROCK TV MIX - Roku, My Music Video Channel - Saorsa TV Network -Roku and Amazon Fire, Otel Music Videos - Roku, OKTV - Germany, The Chubb Show - Roku TV, Amazon fire TV, The Chubb Show APP, nonoki - now available worldwide online and the nonoki App, and on both US Peer Tracks and the European WEMIX - Music Video Pools.

Too Fast is the breakthrough collaboration of three seasoned artists– electronic music producer and social media influencer Cyran, singers K-lien, and Dave L – introducing a tantalizing new sound to the music world. At its core a bracing blend of EDM and Hip-Hop, their music is infused with bold topical themes to move even the most jaded, weaving a powerful spell that touches the heart and head. As Too Fast and their music accelerates to new speeds, they were recently signed to record label Lockout Music www.lockoutmusic.com.

"Too Fast offers a fresh, hot-off-the-presses musical take that will stand out in the crowded scene, resonating across genres and generations." - Exposed Vocals.

The group’s name is a reflection on all things that go “too fast”– from life itself to the frenetic pace of change in the world / technology– and the challenge of dealing with it all. This theme is at its most poignant in their first official music video, “Just Like You,” based on Cyran’s earlier EDM dance hit and now transformed into a heart-wrenching mesmerizing tale of love lost in a flash, filmed by producer and MTV/VMA 2015 winner Satien Mehta.

Follow and subscribe to keep up with Too Fast Music at: http://www.toofastmusic.com, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/toofastofficial, Facebook/ Meta: https://www.facebook.com/Toofastmusic/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toofastmusic/, and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@toofast272.

TOO FAST - Just Like You (Official Music Video)

