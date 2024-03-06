Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,705 in the last 365 days.

CompoSecure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 Net Sales up 7% to $100 Million; Q4 Net Income up 39% to $31 Million; Q4 Adj. EBITDA up 22% to $37 Million

Issues 2024 Guidance of Net Sales Between $408-$428 Million; Adj. EBITDA Between $147-$157 Million

       Announces up to $40 Million Securities Repurchase Program to Capitalize on Strong Financial Position

SOMERSET, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“Our fourth quarter provided a strong close to 2023, capping off another year of record revenue and profitability. In addition, profitability was in-line with our original guidance issued in March 2023,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “Sustained U.S. customer demand continued to drive our domestic net sales, which highlighted a record quarter and was up 9% for the year."

“We have a long history of delivering profitable growth while maintaining our leadership position in the global metal payment card market, which we do not believe is fully reflected in the valuation of our securities. I am excited to announce that the CompoSecure board of directors has approved a repurchase program for up to $40 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, warrants and/or convertible notes over the next three years to provide us with a new mechanism to unlock shareholder value.”

Mr. Wilk added: “Looking ahead, we expect to maintain a strategic approach to capital allocation that continues to focus on driving organic growth and paying down debt but now also includes additional flexibility to repurchase securities or other opportunities to deliver shareholder value. We believe CompoSecure is well-positioned for another record year as we execute on our growth and profitability objectives.”

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2022)

  • Net Sales: Net Sales increased 7% to $99.9 million compared to $93.8 million. The increase was driven by continued domestic growth in CompoSecure’s metal payment card business, partially offset by select clients more tightly managing inventory, and lower international sales which is a more variable market due to global economic uncertainty.
  • Gross Profit: Gross Profit increased to $52.9 million or 52.9% of Net Sales, compared to $50.3 million or 53.6%.
  • Net Income/EPS: Net Income increased 39% to $31.0 million compared to $22.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by prudent operating expense controls, as reflected by a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as changes to the fair value of warrant liabilities, earnout consideration liability and derivative liability. Net Income per share attributable to class A common shareholders was $0.17 (Basic) and (Diluted), compared to $0.14 (Basic) and (Diluted) in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted Net Income/Adjusted EPS: Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) increased 30% to $23.1 million compared to $17.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure), which includes both class A and class B shares, was $0.29 (Basic) and $0.26 (Diluted) compared to $0.23 (Basic) and $0.20 (Diluted) in the year-ago period (see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures shown in table below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 22% to $37.2 million compared to $30.6 million, with the increase driven by net sales growth and operating expense reductions.

FY 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. FY 2022)

  • Net Sales: Net Sales increased 3% to $390.6 million compared to $378.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by continued domestic growth in CompoSecure’s metal payment card business, which was up 9%. This was offset by lower international sales.
  • Gross Profit: Gross Profit was $209.1 million or 53.5% of Net Sales, compared to $219.6 million or 58.0%. The decrease was primarily due to lower production efficiencies from new and innovative card constructions, as well as the impact of inflationary pressure on wages and materials.
  • Net Income/EPS: Net Income was $112.5 million compared to $131.8 million. The decrease was due to lower gross profit, changes to the fair value of warrant liabilities, earnout consideration liability and derivative liability, offset by a decrease in operating expenses. Net Income per share attributable to class A common stockholders was $1.03 (Basic) and $0.96 (Diluted), compared to $1.21 (Basic) and $1.13 (Diluted) in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted Net Income/Adjusted EPS: Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) was $88.0 million compared to $83.0 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure), which includes both class A and class B shares, was $1.12 (Basic) and $0.97 (Diluted) compared to $1.10 (Basic) and $0.94 (Diluted) in the year-ago period (see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures shown in table below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 6% to $145.0 million compared to $136.2 million.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

  • Balance Sheet: At December 31, 2023, CompoSecure had $41.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $340.3 million of total debt, which included $210.3 million of term loan, and $130.0 million of exchangeable notes. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $13.6 million and total debt of $363.1 million at December 31, 2022. CompoSecure’s secured debt leverage ratio has decreased to 1.39x at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.62x at December 31, 2022 and 2.8x at December 31, 2021.
  • Shares Outstanding: At December 31, 2023, CompoSecure had 79.4 million shares outstanding which included 19.4 million class A shares and 60.0 million class B shares (for more information on shares outstanding, both Basic and Diluted, please refer to CompoSecure’s 10-K and the accompanying earnings presentation).

Full Year Operational Highlights

  • Extended long-term agreements with CompoSecure’s two largest customers: JP Morgan Chase and American Express 
  • Produced over 31 million metal payment cards that helped support more than 150 new and ongoing card programs 
  • Ranked the #1 metal payment card provider by ABI Research, a global technology market intelligence firm
  • 2023 product and innovation highlights:

2024 Financial Outlook
CompoSecure expects net sales for the full year to range between $408-$428 million and expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $147-$157 million.

Securities Repurchase Program

CompoSecure has a long history of delivering profitable growth and leading the global market for metal payment cards, which the Company does not believe is fully reflected in the valuation of its securities. To provide a new mechanism to unlock investor value, an independent committee of CompoSecure’s board of directors has approved a repurchase program for up to $40 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, warrants and/or notes exchangeable for shares of common stock. The repurchase program is effective March 7, 2024 through March 7, 2027.

Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, or otherwise, and will be made as permitted by the terms and conditions of the Company’s senior credit facility and indenture for its exchangeable notes, as applicable. Repurchases of common stock will be conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. To facilitate equity repurchases, the Company expects to enter into a Rule 10b5-1 repurchase plan with a third-party broker to allow the Company to repurchase equity at times when it otherwise might be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of trading blackout periods imposed under the Company’s Insider Trading Policy. Any exchangeable note or warrant repurchases will be conducted in accordance with applicable insider trading laws and the Company’s Insider Trading Policy.

Any shares of common stock repurchased under the program may either be returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of common stock or held as treasury stock of the Company. Subject to applicable law, the Company may elect to amend or cancel the repurchase program or amend the terms thereof.

The Company also entered into an amendment to the Company’s senior credit facility which enables the Company to implement the repurchase program in compliance with the senior credit facility.

Conference Call
CompoSecure will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of CompoSecure’s website at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events.

About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although CompoSecure believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, CompoSecure cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning CompoSecure’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect CompoSecure’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in CompoSecure’s forward-looking statements: the ability of CompoSecure to implement the repurchase program as contemplated consistent with CompoSecure’s strategic initiatives described above and the impact of the repurchase program on CompoSecure; the ability of CompoSecure to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that CompoSecure may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against CompoSecure or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CompoSecure undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. CompoSecure believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are useful to investors in evaluating CompoSecure’s financial performance. CompoSecure uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, as well as evaluate its underlying historical performance and/or to measure incentive compensation, as we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling CompoSecure to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. Due to the forward-looking nature of the financial guidance included above, specific quantification of the charges excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance, including with respect to depreciation, amortization, interest, and taxes, that would be required to reconcile the non GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance to GAAP measures are not available, so it is not feasible to provide accurate forecasted non-GAAP reconciliations without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included, and no reconciliation of the forward looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. In addition, CompoSecure’s debt agreements contain covenants that use a variation of these measures for purposes of determining debt covenant compliance. CompoSecurebelieves that investors should have access to the same set of tools that its management uses in analyzing operating results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are significant components in understanding and assessing CompoSecure’s financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of CompoSecure’s liquidity and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Please refer to the tables below for the reconciliation of GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Corporate Contact
Anthony Piniella
Head of Communications, CompoSecure
(917) 208-7724
apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CMPO@elevate-ir.com

   
CompoSecure, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
 (in thousands)
         
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
  (unaudited)      
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,216     $ 13,642    
Accounts Receivable, net   40,488       37,272    
Inventories   52,540       42,374    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,133       3,824    
Property and equipment, net   25,212       22,655    
Right of use assets operating, net   7,473       8,932    
Deferred tax asset   23,697       25,569    
Derivative asset - interest rate swap   5,258       8,651    
Deposits and other assets   24       24    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 201,041     $ 162,943    
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,313     $ 14,372    
Current portion of lease liabilities   1,948       1,846    
Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability   1,425       2,367    
Accounts payable   5,193       7,127    
Accrued expenses   11,987       10,154    
Commission payable   4,429       3,317    
Bonus payable   5,616       8,177    
Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs   198,331       216,276    
Convertible notes, net of debt discount   127,832       127,348    
Derivative liability - convertible notes   425       285    
Warrant liability   8,294       16,341    
Earnout consideration liability   852       15,090    
Lease liabilities, operating   6,220       7,766    
Tax receivable agreement liability   23,949       24,475    
Total stockholders' (deficit)   (205,773 )     (291,998 )  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 201,041     $ 162,943    
         


CompoSecure, Inc.   
Consolidated Statements of Operations   
(in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net sales $ 99,900     $ 93,790     $ 390,629     $ 378,476  
               
Operating expenses:              
Cost of sales   47,005       43,514       181,547       158,832  
Selling, General and administrative   22,368       25,425       89,995       104,749  
Total operating expenses   69,373       68,939       271,542       263,581  
               
Income from operations   30,527       24,851       119,087       114,895  
               
Total other income (expense), net   4,399       (1,872 )     (2,011 )     21,280  
Income before income taxes   34,926       22,979       117,076       136,175  
Income tax (expense) benefit   (3,901 )     (622 )     (4,556 )     (4,360 )
Net income   31,025       22,357       112,520       131,815  
               
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   27,730       20,113       93,281       113,158  
Net income attributable to CompoSecure, Inc $ 3,295     $ 2,244     $ 19,239     $ 18,657  
               
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders -basic $ 0.17     $ 0.14     $ 1.03     $ 1.21  
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted $ 0.17     $ 0.14     $ 0.96     $ 1.13  
               
Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - basic (in thousands)   19,375       16,059       18,661       15,372  
Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted (in thousands)   19,375       16,059       35,312       32,555  


CompoSecure, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
         
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
   2023     2022   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES:        
Net income $ 112,520     $ 131,815    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation   8,387       8,575    
Stock-based compensation expense   17,562       11,465    
Inventory reserve   (1,182 )     1,668    
Amortization of deferred finance costs   1,546       2,345    
Change in fair value of earnout consideration liability   (14,237 )     (23,337 )  
Revaluation of warrant liability   (8,047 )     (18,930 )  
Change in fair value of derivative liability   139       (266 )  
Deferred tax (benefit) expense   2,667       3,193    
Changes in assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable   (3,216 )     (9,347 )  
Inventories   (8,984 )     (18,237 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,309 )     (1,228 )  
Accounts payable   (1,934 )     68    
Deposits and other assets   -       (14 )  
Accrued expenses   1,833       23    
Other liabilities   (1,433 )     4,990    
Net cash provided by operating activities   104,312       92,783    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Acquisition of property and equipment   (10,944 )     (9,053 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,944 )     (9,053 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of equity awards   1,196       82    
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (3,126 )     -    
Payment of line of credit   -       (15,000 )  
Payment of Tax receivable agreement liability   (2,436 )     (110 )  
Deferred finance costs related to debt modification   (256 )     -    
Payment of term loan   (22,810 )     (16,878 )  
Distributions   (38,362 )     (36,293 )  
      Payment of issuance cost related to business combination   -       (23,833 )  
Net cash used in financing activities   (65,794 )     (92,032 )  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   27,574       (8,302 )  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   13,642       21,944    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,216     $ 13,642    
         
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information        
          Cash paid for interest expense   27,247       21,379    
          Cash paid for income taxes   2,760       858    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity:        
Derivative asset - interest rate swap   5,258       8,651    
         


CompoSecure, Inc. 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2023     2022     2023     2022 
Net income   $ 31,025     $ 22,357     $ 112,520     $ 131,815  
Add:                
Depreciation     2,138       1,998       8,387       8,575  
Interest expense, net (1)     5,800       6,182       24,156       22,544  
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,901       622       4,556       4,360  
EBITDA   $ 42,864     $ 31,159     $ 149,619     $ 167,294  
Stock-based compensation     4,510       3,730       17,562       11,465  
Mark to market adjustments (2)     (10,198 )     (4,310 )     (22,145 )     (42,533 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 37,176     $ 30,579     $ 145,036     $ 136,226  
                 
                 
(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing cost for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Includes the changes in fair value of warrant liability, derivative liabilities and earnout consideration liability for the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively
                 



CompoSecure, Inc.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2023     2022     2023     2022 
    (in thousands) except per share amounts
Basic and Diluted:                
Net income   $ 31,025     $ 22,357     $ 112,520     $ 131,815  
Add: provision for income taxes     3,901       622       4,556       4,360  
Income before Income taxes     34,926       22,979       117,076       136,175  
Income tax expense (1)     (6,399 )     (4,784 )     (24,403 )     (22,423 )
Adjusted net income before adjustments     28,527       18,195       92,673       113,752  
(Less): mark-to-market adjustments (2)     (9,974 )     (4,227 )     (22,284 )     (42,267 )
Add: stock-based compensation     4,510       3,730       17,562       11,465  
Adjusted net income   $ 23,063     $ 17,698     $ 87,951     $ 82,950  
Common shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, basic:                
Class A and Class B common shares (3)     79,334       76,384       78,619       75,697  
Common shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, diluted:                
Warrants (Public and Private) (4)     8,094       8,094       8,094       8,094  
Equity awards     2,988       3,859       3,651       4,183  
Total Shares outstanding used in computing adjusted earnings per share - diluted     90,416       88,337       90,364       87,974  
                 
Adjusted net income per share- basic   $ 0.29     $ 0.23     $ 1.12     $ 1.10  
Adjusted net income per share- diluted   $ 0.26     $ 0.20     $ 0.97     $ 0.94  
                 
                 
1) Calculated using the Company's blended tax rate.      
2) Includes the changes in fair value of warrant liability and earnout consideration liability.   
3) Assumes both Class A shares and Class B shares participate in earnings and are outstanding at the end of the period.
4) Assumes treasury stock method, valuation at assumed fair market value of $18.00.    
5) The Company did not include the effect of Exchangeable Notes to its total shares outstanding used in diluted adjusted net income per share.
                 

Primary Logo

You just read:

CompoSecure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more