Company Announcement Date: February 29, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 06, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Clostridium botulinum Company Name: AJI MORI Sauce Corp. DBA Susi Koo Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Aji Mori Sauce Corp. DBA Sushi Koo of Los Angeles, CA, is voluntarily recalling its CHILLIMAMI SAUCE because product was manufactured and distributed without the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Cannery Program oversight, making them just susceptible to contamination with Clostridium botulinum.

The voluntarily recalled CHILLIMAMI SAUCE was distributed in 8474 w 3rd st, LA, CA 90048. It was also available online www.ajimorisauce.com

The product comes in a clear plastic bottle with nozzle and black product label, 250 ml Net Wt. Expiration date October 1/2024.

NO ILLNESS HAVE BEEN REPORTED EVER TO DATE FOR THESE PRODUCT

If you have purchased product you are eligibe to return them or dispose and receive for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the company at sales@ajimorisauce.com Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST.