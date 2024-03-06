IPG Publishes Ninth Annual ESG Report

Report Utilizes Multiple Frameworks Including GRI, SASB and TCFD

Includes Limited Assurance on Certain ESG Metrics for Third Year

New York, NY, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the release of its ninth annual ESG report. The report covers the company’s five strategic priorities: diversity, equity and inclusion, human capital, climate action, responsible media and content, and data ethics and privacy. This is IPG’s third report to combine various reporting frameworks into one comprehensive disclosure, including GRI Standards, SASB Standards, TCFD recommendations, UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. This is also the third year that IPG engaged an external third party to provide limited assurance on certain greenhouse gas (GHG) and employee diversity metrics.

You can view and download IPG’s 2023 ESG Report here , including the Report of Independent Accountants which covers certain metrics for the year ended or as of December 31, 2022.

Among the highlights in this year’s ESG Report, IPG notes achievement of its near-term science-based target to reduce Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 50%, ahead of the company’s 2030 goal, and significant progress toward its goal to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 30%. The report also covers the company’s Responsible Media & Content Principles, which outline expectations to deliver socially and environmentally responsible, non-stereotyped and accessible content for all marketers. New partnerships are also highlighted throughout the report, like the Partnership on AI to Benefit People and Society (PAI), a not-for-profit working to ensure that AI equitably enhances quality of life.

“We continue to focus on integrating our ESG priorities and practices into the ways we operate, how we partner with our clients and how we foster a sense of fairness and belonging across our company,” said Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with clients on solutions that further their businesses and align with our mutual values is core to our strategy for future success,” he continued.

“We are proud of our progress toward delivering on our long-term net-zero goal, which we aim to reach across our operations by 2040,” said Jemma Gould, IPG’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are equally as motivated by the work we have left to do as we continue to evolve our ESG program and deliver the best work for our clients and partners, with sustainability and equity always top-of-mind,” she continued.

IPG was recently listed on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard in recognition of the company’s work to engage suppliers on climate change. IPG was also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fourth year in a row, the Corporate Equality Index for a 14th year, and the Disability Equality Index’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the first year.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439