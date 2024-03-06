Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club to Host a U.S. Open Qualifier on Newly Renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course
Orchid Island recently underwent the largest renovation since the course was constructed in 1990.
We are thrilled to host the U.S. Open hopefuls on our Palmer course. We are confident the players will find the course to be challenging yet fair.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club has been selected as a local qualifying site for the 124th U.S. Open. Orchid will host the qualifier on Monday, May 13 on its newly renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course. Those who advance from a local qualifier will go onto U.S. Open final qualifying sites scheduled for May 20 and June 3.
“We are thrilled to host the U.S. Open hopefuls on our Palmer course. We are confident the players will find the course to be challenging yet fair,” said Rob Tench, Orchid Island’s General Manager. “The course not only has ideal conditions, but it is also a tranquil and beautiful setting.”
Orchid Island underwent the largest renovation since the course was constructed in 1990. The renovation was undertaken by Brandon Johnson, Golf Course architect for the Arnold Palmer Design Company and encompassed all the greens and tees, bunkers, the short game area, and the driving range.
As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Golfers delight in the colorful and unique birds often found in and around Orchid Island.
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
