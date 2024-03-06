Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book Liberty and the Wall of Separation Between Church and State
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Amy Raines for Readers' Favorite
In Liberty and the Wall of Separation Between Church and State by Robert J. O’Keefe, the need for Christianity within the political system has been all but lost to the opinion that people should be able to decide for themselves what they believe in. Several cultures throughout history recognized the importance of people deciding how much control the government has over personal choices. The Constitution places restraints on the government, not on the people they serve. People are said to be free to decide for themselves without fear of prosecution or any other form of injustice that inhibits their right to choose for themselves. Explore how the abolition of slavery affected the economy in the South, and how scientific theories form beliefs even when they contradict what was once considered to be true.
Liberty And The Wall Of Separation Between Church And State is an interesting collection of well-thought-out concepts that made me rethink a lot of things I thought I knew. Robert J. O’Keefe brilliantly explained the ideas from history and gave value to each section by adding or comparing modern behaviors and beliefs. I absolutely loved the factual referencing within this book and appreciated that the author provided appendixes at the end. I recommend Liberty And The Wall Of Separation Between Church And State to anyone who enjoys books that redefine historical beliefs and give fresh perspectives that encourage critical thinking. I hope that O’Keefe writes more books like this that will educate readers while keeping them totally immersed in discovering how past and current events coincide and/or contradict one another."
You can learn more about Robert J. O'Keefe and "Liberty and the Wall of Separation Between Church and State" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/liberty-and-the-wall-of-separation-between-church-and-state where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
"Reviewed By Amy Raines for Readers' Favorite
In Liberty and the Wall of Separation Between Church and State by Robert J. O’Keefe, the need for Christianity within the political system has been all but lost to the opinion that people should be able to decide for themselves what they believe in. Several cultures throughout history recognized the importance of people deciding how much control the government has over personal choices. The Constitution places restraints on the government, not on the people they serve. People are said to be free to decide for themselves without fear of prosecution or any other form of injustice that inhibits their right to choose for themselves. Explore how the abolition of slavery affected the economy in the South, and how scientific theories form beliefs even when they contradict what was once considered to be true.
Liberty And The Wall Of Separation Between Church And State is an interesting collection of well-thought-out concepts that made me rethink a lot of things I thought I knew. Robert J. O’Keefe brilliantly explained the ideas from history and gave value to each section by adding or comparing modern behaviors and beliefs. I absolutely loved the factual referencing within this book and appreciated that the author provided appendixes at the end. I recommend Liberty And The Wall Of Separation Between Church And State to anyone who enjoys books that redefine historical beliefs and give fresh perspectives that encourage critical thinking. I hope that O’Keefe writes more books like this that will educate readers while keeping them totally immersed in discovering how past and current events coincide and/or contradict one another."
You can learn more about Robert J. O'Keefe and "Liberty and the Wall of Separation Between Church and State" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/liberty-and-the-wall-of-separation-between-church-and-state where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other