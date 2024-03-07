In Metro DC and across the U.S. 77 percent of Americans want to age in place, common home modifications help

According to HandyPro, many seniors make the following modifications to upgrade their homes to allow them to stay safely and comfortably as they age in place As more people choose to age in place and need this added ramp modification to ensure easy mobility.

By 2040 one in five Americans will be 65 or older, up from one in eight in 2000. Trends show that most older adults want to stay in their homes as they age.

Often, we find the cost to upgrade a house to make it more suitable for a senior to age in place is less or the same as the cost of long-term assisted living,” — Ali Soltani, owner of HandyPro of Washington, DC.