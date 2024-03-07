Conexus Solutions, Inc. Names Jim Rondinone as Field Operations Director
Leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry announces a new Director for the company’s recently enhanced Field Operations practice.
I look forward to bringing to market several innovations in the bundling, pricing, and servicing of our Field Operations services and to further announcements about new partnerships we are finalizing.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that Jim Rondinone has been named Director for the company’s recently enhanced Field Operations practice. The Field Operations practice is one of four specialized areas within the Commercial Services Practice Group, focused on empowering small to midsize companies to enhance and expand commercial capabilities seamlessly.
— Jim Rondinone
Jim’s extensive career spans over two decades, including significant time at Knipper Health and inVentiv Health Commercial, where he led account teams supporting sales organizations as large as 2,000 sales representatives as well as emerging pharma companies with new products ready for launch. His expertise in commercial operations, client services, and regulatory compliance adds value to our clients by reducing operational and compliance risks.
Jim Rondinone commented, “I am thrilled to lead such an experienced group. Our focus is keeping commercial talent on task, which means we resolve issues quickly, track the end user’s experience, and use that data to offer process and technology improvements for our clients. I look forward to bringing to market several innovations in the bundling, pricing, and servicing of our Field Operations services and to further announcements about new partnerships we are finalizing.”
In his new role as Field Operations Director, Jim will oversee the growth and delivery of field operations services that clients rely upon to ensure robust support for commercial talent. Conexus Field Operations services include three core services that companies can utilize individually or efficiently bundle for one-stop support.
Help Desk Solutions
Incident and Problem Management (L1, L2, & L3)
Omnichannel Support
IT Service Management
Asset Management (Hardware and Logistics)
Sample Management
Support Reporting and Analytics
Ticket Management Technology
Enabling Field Technologies
Incentive Compensation
Territory Management
Roster Management
Target Setting
Implementing Learning Cloud
Cloud-based subscription training service for on-demand learning.
Integrates with Help Desk and Ticket Tracking.
More than 40 available modules expertly crafted for the life sciences.
Ernie Payne, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of the Commercial Services Practice Group, added, “Our clients often operate in highly complex therapeutic areas, deploying sophisticated, specialty field sales organizations whose engagement with customers requires reliance on every aspect of commercial technology, data, and performance reporting. Jim is the ideal leader for our newly focused group because he understands the scope of this challenge and the importance its value brings to our clients.”
Conexus has provided Field Operations support to life sciences organizations since 2016 and has a novel understanding of the evolving needs of companies scaling for next-level growth. Life Sciences teams seeking top-tier commercial support can reach Jim at the following:
Jim Rondinone
Director, Field Operations
Phone: +1 (973) 885-4506
Email: JimR@cnxsi.com
Web: www.cnxsi.com
About Conexus Solutions, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Conexus Solutions, Inc. provides cost-effective outsourcing solutions that successfully empower small to midsize life science organizations to scale and enhance their commercial operations. With a team of specialized industry experts averaging over 25+ years of experience, Conexus helps clients accelerate portfolio expansion, adapt to market dynamics, and build enterprise value. Conexus understands the risks and complexities decision-makers face as they navigate a highly regulated landscape to meet business objectives in sales, marketing, data analytics, operations, research, and clinical development.
Conexus tailors advisory and managed technology services to mitigate risk and make life science organizations more competitive at every growth stage. Conexus has the proven expertise to extend and enrich the commercial capabilities of its clients, including Salesforce CRM, a range of Veeva solutions, advanced analytics, cloud-based sales training, and other solutions. Learn more at cnxsi.com.
Jim Rondinone
Conexus Solutions, Inc.
jimr@cnxsi.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn