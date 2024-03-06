COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Potential Foodborne Illness - Clostridium botulinum
- AJI MORI Sauce Corp. DBA Susi Koo
Company Announcement
Product -Recall Important Information
Aji Mori Sauce Corp. DBA Sushi Koo of Los Angeles, CA, is voluntarily recalling its CHILLIMAMI SAUCE because product was manufactured and distributed without the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Cannery Program oversight, making them just susceptible to contamination with Clostridium botulinum.
The voluntarily recalled CHILLIMAMI SAUCE was distributed in 8474 w 3rd st, LA, CA 90048. It was also available online www.ajimorisauce.com
The product comes in a clear plastic bottle with nozzle and black product label, 250 ml Net Wt. Expiration date October 1/2024.
NO ILLNESS HAVE BEEN REPORTED EVER TO DATE FOR THESE PRODUCT
If you have purchased product you are eligibe to return them or dispose and receive for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the company at sales@ajimorisauce.com Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST.