Celebrating School Social Work Week March 3-9, 2024

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to celebrate National School Social Work Week, from March 3rd to March 9th, 2024.

School social workers have supported students in the United States since the early 1900s. This support has become increasingly important as the mental health needs of students have increased in recent years. The dedication of the first full week of March as National School Social Work Week celebrates the commitment of school social workers to our students, staff, schools, and communities.

In recognition of school social work week, Dr. Terrilyn Rivers-Cannon, Board President for the School Social Work Association of America reflected on the impact of school social workers: “In the tapestry of education, school social workers are the threads of compassion, weaving empathy, support, and understanding into the fabric of students’ lives. National School Social Work Week is a canvas to celebrate their profound impact a masterpiece of care, advocacy, and transformative influence.”

Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to highlight the immeasurable benefits school social workers bring to our schools. Please consider joining these schools in honoring and celebrating the work of school social workers in your school. In addition, we invite you to send testimonials and examples of how school social workers have impacted your school communities. Submissions may be sent to kenneth.a.rautiola@maine.gov. These submissions may be used by Maine DOE and/or the National Association of Social Workers to recognize the incredible work school social workers are providing in Maine schools.

To find other ideas for activities and social media posts, the School Social Work Association of America has shared some suggestions (JPG)

The Maine DOE and its staff would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to all school social workers for the immeasurable positive impact you have on our students, communities, and school climate.

For more information and to submit testimonials of school social workers, please contact Ken Rautiola, Mental Health Distinguished Educator, Maine DOE at kenneth.a.rautiola@maine.gov – office hours 8:00 am – 5:00 pm M-F.