SignatureIP announces PCIe Gen 6 Controller IP

NoC-Block-Diagram-v3p5 copy

A full-featured protocol layer supporting diverse modes

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignatureIP, the pioneer of next generation NoC tools, has announced the availability of its new PCIe® Gen 6 Controller IP that works from Gen 1 to Gen 6. It natively integrates with SignatureIP’s recently announced iNoCulator™ tool to provide a high-speed interface for chip design to seamlessly connect with peripherals. It has been designed from the ground up so that there is no legacy code overhead ensuring a very small footprint as well as an outstanding operating frequency of 1 GHz for Gen 6 data rate. Its already low power consumption can be further reduced by clock gating and power gating in the power management unit.

Kishore Mishra, SignatureIP’s CTO, explained, “As we have designed this from scratch, we have made it modular so that features can be added or deleted to exactly meet the customer’s requirements and the configuration registers are implemented as a part of the IP. It has a layered architecture with PHY layer, Data link layer and Transaction layer as can be seen on the diagram. Trace and debug features are built in for rapid implementation so that the customer has a fast time to market.”

The PCIe Controller is provided as synthesisable RTL along with sample testbench and tests for easy implementation along with scripts for simulation, syntheses and timing. As with all SignatureIP products, full documentation is provided for easy integration into a customer’s design.

For more information about SignatureIP products, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/

SignatureIP Corporation:

SignatureIP™ is the pioneer of next generation NoC tools with its innovative iNoCulator™ configuration tool. It was founded in 2021 to develop advanced Network-on-Chip (NoC) solutions that form the basis for a full platform for SoC design. SignatureIP features 120+ person-years of engineering leadership in interconnect, networking, data center, storage and connectivity IP, from specification to production. SignatureIP’s team has an extensive engineering expertise in interconnects, interfaces, bus protocols, CPUs and AI processing. The company is based in Milpitas, California, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/

For media enquiries, please contact Nigel Robson, Vortex PR. +44 1481 233080 nigel@vortexpr.com

SignatureIP and iNoCulator are trademarks of SignatureIP Corporation.

All trademarks are acknowledged.