ODDITY Tech Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Annual Report on Form 20-F is accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of such Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting investors@oddity.com.

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts:

Press:

Michael Braun

michaelb@oddity.com

Investor:

investors@oddity.com