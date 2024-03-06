New Sheridan district game warden

Sheridan -

Jesse Niemeir began duties as the Sheridan district game warden in January 2024.

Originally from western Montana, Niemeir earned a bachelor’s degree in conservation biology and ecology from Montana State University in spring 2021. Prior to attending MSU, he served four years in the Marine Corps.

After graduation, he held wildlife technician positions for the U.S. Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. He was hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in April 2022 and graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in July 2022, earning the award for the highest cumulative score on the fitness test.

Neimeir served as the Wheatland game warden from March 2023 until his transfer to the Sheridan district.

